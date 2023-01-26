Australian shares rise on boost from miners and banks; Fortescue climbs

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, led by miners and financials, while Fortescue Metals climbed after confirming its Iron Bridge project was on track to begin production at the end of the March quarter.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.4% to 7,501.20 by 2334 GMT. The benchmark has risen 0.7% so far in the week, heading for its fourth straight weekly gain.

Miners .AXMM added 0.9% and were on track for a 1.1% surge this week. Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 1.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Fortescue Metals FMG.AX jumped 3.3%, also buoyed by strong second-quarter shipments.

Power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX climbed 2.3% after raising its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook for the key energy markets business.

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.6% to hit a more than eight-month high. The 'Big Four' banks were up between 0.6% and 0.9%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers higher and were up 0.9%. .N

Payment terminals firm Tyro Payments TYR.AX surged 3.5% after offering private equity firm Potentia Capital access to its books for four weeks.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 0.9%, with Australia's largest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX slipping 6.4% and New Hope Corp NHC.AX slumping 7.5%.

Gold stocks .AXGD shed 0.3% after a fall in bullion prices. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, retreated 1.6%. GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 12,053.61, its highest since April 11. The benchmark extended gains to a third session and was set for a 0.6% rise this week.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

