BHP

Australian shares rise on boost from financials, technology stocks

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 16, 2023 — 09:14 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Monday boosted by banks and technology stocks, while a commodity drag capped gains on the benchmark index as cautious investors looked for cues in a high-cash rate environment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% to 7,389.0 by 0036 GMT. The benchmark posted a 2% weekly gain on Friday.

Local financial stocks .AXFJ rose 1.2% as lenders continue to enjoy a higher interest rate environment. All of the "Big Four" banks traded between 0.8% and 1.6%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ also gained 0.6%, with ASX-listed shares of Megaport MP1.AX and Xero XRO.AX rising 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Energy companies .AXEJ fell 0.2%, even as oil prices firmed.

Health .AXHJ and real estate stocks .AXRE also tracked the broader index. They were up 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD were among the top losers after bullion prices retreated on Friday due to a stronger dollar and fears over continued interest rate hikes. The sub-index lost over 3.0%.

Index majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell between 3.0% and 2.8%.

Miners .AXMM lost 1.0% as iron-ore prices extended losses on Friday, reflecting concerns regarding China demand. IRONORE/

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX all were in the red, dropping between 1.0% and 1.5%.

Among individual stocks, digital payments solutions provider EML Payments EML.AX jumped 7.0% after a change in management amid turmoil.

Lake Resources LKE.AX emerged as the top gainer in the benchmark, rising 6.5%. The lithium developer, along with partner Lilac Solutions, said that 2,500kg of lithium carbonate equivalents have been produced at the Project Kachi plant in Argentina.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,893.3.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
EML

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.