Australian shares rise on boost from financials, technology stocks

April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Monday boosted by banks and technology stocks, while a commodity drag capped gains on the benchmark index as cautious investors looked for cues in a high-cash rate environment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% to 7,389.0 by 0036 GMT. The benchmark posted a 2% weekly gain on Friday.

Local financial stocks .AXFJ rose 1.2% as lenders continue to enjoy a higher interest rate environment. All of the "Big Four" banks traded between 0.8% and 1.6%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ also gained 0.6%, with ASX-listed shares of Megaport MP1.AX and Xero XRO.AX rising 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Energy companies .AXEJ fell 0.2%, even as oil prices firmed.

Health .AXHJ and real estate stocks .AXRE also tracked the broader index. They were up 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD were among the top losers after bullion prices retreated on Friday due to a stronger dollar and fears over continued interest rate hikes. The sub-index lost over 3.0%.

Index majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell between 3.0% and 2.8%.

Miners .AXMM lost 1.0% as iron-ore prices extended losses on Friday, reflecting concerns regarding China demand. IRONORE/

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX all were in the red, dropping between 1.0% and 1.5%.

Among individual stocks, digital payments solutions provider EML Payments EML.AX jumped 7.0% after a change in management amid turmoil.

Lake Resources LKE.AX emerged as the top gainer in the benchmark, rising 6.5%. The lithium developer, along with partner Lilac Solutions, said that 2,500kg of lithium carbonate equivalents have been produced at the Project Kachi plant in Argentina.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,893.3.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

