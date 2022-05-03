BPT

Australian shares rise on banks, energy boost; Fed meeting in focus

Navya Mittal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

May 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by banking and energy stocks, with investors awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and its approach to tame sky-high inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.6% at 7,360.20 points by 0019 GMT, after falling 0.4% on Tuesday.

Markets expect the Fed to hike rates later on Wednesday by 0.5 basis points — the biggest since 2000 — just a day after the Australian central bank delivered its first rate increase in over a decade. FEDWATCH

Domestic energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 1.6%, as oil prices climbed after drawdowns in U.S crude and fuel stockpiles sparked supply worries. O/R

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX added more than 1% each, while Beach Energy BPT.AX gained up to 2.3%.

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.5%, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX gaining up to 2% as the bank beat estimates for first-half profit and forecast improved second-half margins.

Commonwealth Bank CBA.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, and National Australia Bank NAB.AX advanced nearly 1% each.

Australian banks also raised their home loan variable interest rates by 0.25% per annum, after the country's central bank hiked its cash rate to 0.35% and warned of more to come.

Miners .AXMM were up 0.7%, with heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX up 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

Firm bullion prices boosted gold stocks .AXGD by 1%, with the country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX leaping 0.4%. GOL/

However, tech stocks .AXIJ fell 0.5%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX slipped 2.3% and was among the top losers on the sub-index.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.2% at 11,697.97.

