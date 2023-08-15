Australian shares rise on bank, tech boost

By Aishwarya Nair

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial and tech stocks, while biotech giant CSL jumped after forecasting increased earnings in fiscal 2024 for all segments.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.4% to 7,305 points, with strong corporate earnings cushioning a blow from another round of disappointing data from China, Australia's biggest trade partner. MKTS/GLOB

Globally, investors hope Chinese authorities would roll out more measures to revive the faltering economy. "When China's consistently undershooting economic data becomes the new norm, the question of 'what comes next' becomes even more captivating for investors," said Hebe Chen, a market analyst from IG.

The Chinese central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months, in a fresh sign that authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

"The news that China has cut rates is a step in the right direction, but investors aren't getting over excited as they've seen this before," said Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at eToro AUS Capital.

In Australia, the wages growth came in steady for the last quarter, just below expectations, and added to the case for a pause in interest rate hikes for the time being.

On the domestic bourse, financials .AXFJ rose 0.3%. National Australia Bank NAB.AX hit a more than three-month high after it posted a rise in cash earnings that beat market expectations.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ advanced 3.16%, with CSL Ltd CSL.AX closing 3.8 higher on 2024 forecast. Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 1.8%, tracking a rebound in their U.S. peers.

Gold stocks .AXGD extended losses, falling 1.8% as a stronger dollar took the shine off bullion. GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 skidded 0.05% to 11,820.74.

