Australian shares rise in broad-based buying, gold stocks lead gains

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

December 19, 2023 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by Adwitiya Srivastava for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended gains on Wednesday, led by gold and energy stocks in broad-based buying after the country's central bank flagged signs of progress on inflation in its year-end policy meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.6% to 7,530.50 by 2315 GMT. The benchmark climbed 0.8% on Tuesday.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's December policy meeting showed that the central bank debated raising interest rates for a second straight month but ultimately chose to hold off until further data was available.

Globally, investors awaited the U.S. November core personal consumption expenditure index report, due out on Dec. 22, for further clarity on the Federal Reserve's future policy decisions.

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD jumped 2%, hitting their highest level since Dec. 5, after bullion prices rose overnight against a falling U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. GOL/

Northern Star Resources NST.AX advanced 2.5%, while Evolution Mining EVN.AX traded 3.6% higher.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.7%, in line with gains in oil prices as attacks on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced more companies to reroute vessels. O/R

Top energy firms Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX were up 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ jumped 0.6%, with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.2% and 0.9%. Mining stocks .AXMM rose 0.6%, with BHP Group BHP.AX up 0.7%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ climbed 0.3%, tracking overnight gains in their Wall Street peers. Xero XRO.AX rose 0.9%. .N

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ advanced 0.6% and were on track for a ninth consecutive session of gains. Sector major CSL Ltd CSL.AX rose 0.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 inched 0.02% higher to 11,619.84.

