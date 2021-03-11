Australian shares rise as U.S. jobs data, stimulus spur global recovery bets

By Aditya Munjuluru

March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained on Friday as hopes of a strong global economic recovery increased after U.S. jobless claims fell and President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.6% to 6,752 by 2308 GMT and was set to post its second consecutive weekly gain.

Biden on Thursday signed into law one of the biggest relief packages in U.S. history, aimed at spurring economic growth, while data showed fewer than expected Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index .DJI and the S&P 500 .SPX closed at all-time highs. .N

In Australia, technology stocks .AXIJ rose 1.5% as buy now, pay later company Afterpay APT.AX rose 3.1%, followed by Appen APX.AX, which gained 2.4%.

Mining stocks .AXMM added 1.4%, with OZ Minerals OZL.AX and Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX advancing 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ rose 0.5% led by Insurance Australia Group Ltd IAG.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX, gaining 1.3% and 1%, respectively.

Southern Cross Media Group SXL.AX slipped almost 11% to a near four-month low after broadcaster Nine Entertainment NEC.AX said it will not extend its regional television affiliation agreement with the company.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.5% 12,327.4.

The country unveiled on Friday a NZ$31 billion ($22.41 billion) transport infrastructure package for its largest city, Auckland, as it looks to address years of investment backlogs on public transport and lower emissions.

($1 = 1.3833 New Zealand dollars)

