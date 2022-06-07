Australian shares rise as miners, energy stocks boost

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by gains in mining and energy stocks, while banks slipped after the country's central bank hiked interest rates by the most in 22 years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.6% at 7,136.40 by 0037 GMT, snapping a two-session losing streak. The benchmark slid 1.5% on Tuesday.

In other key markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.7% at 28,138.94 and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 fell 0.2%.

At its policy meeting on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia stunned markets by lifting its cash rate by 50 basis points to 0.85%. The last time it hiked by more was in early 2000.

The metals and mining index .AXMM led gains on the local bourse, jumping 2% to hit more than one-month high, even as iron ore prices retreated after Chinese demand for the steelmaking ingredient spurred an earlier rally. IRONORE/

The mining trio BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX climbed 1.1%-2.9%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 2.2% on rising oil prices. O/R

Major oil and gas producers Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 0.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

Strong bullion prices lifted gold stocks .AXGD up 1.9%, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX rising 1.5% and 2%, respectively. GOL/

Financials .AXFJ dropped 1.5%, set to record a three-day losing streak. Australia's so-called "Big Four" banks lost between 0.9% and 2.1%.

Atlas Arteria ALX.AX surged 15.2% on fund manager IFM Global Infrastructure Fund acquiring a 15% stake in the issued securities of the toll road operator and contemplating a potential takeover bid.

Boral Ltd BLD.AX jumped 5.8% after the construction materials maker appointed former boss of ASX-listed Cleanaway Waste Management CWY.AX Vik Bansal as its chief executive officer and managing director.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,295.43.

