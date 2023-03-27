US Markets
ALB

Australian shares rise as Liontown, United Malt skyrocket on takeover bids

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 27, 2023 — 08:34 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped more than 1% on Tuesday, as lithium and commodity stocks rallied sharply after battery metals explorer Liontown Resources LTR.AX rejected a $3.7 billion buyout bid from Albemarle Corp.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1.1% to 7,037.6 points by 0006 GMT, marking a near two-week high.

Liontown soared 59% to a record high after it rebuffed an indicative offer from top lithium producer Albemarle Corp ALB.N that valued the lithium developer at A$5.50 billion ($3.66 billion).

Other lithium players like Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX, Allkem AKE.AX, and IGO Ltd IGO.AX rose between 5.9% and 12.2%.

Meanwhile, United Malt Group Ltd UMG.AX jumped nearly 35% after it received a A$1.50 billion ($998 million) non-binding offer from Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness InVivo.

Energy stocks .AXEJ added 3.4% on stronger oil prices. Sector majors Woodside WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gained 3.8% and 2.7%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM rose on receiving a boost from higher commodity prices. BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX added between 0.9% and 1.6%.

Fortescue Metals FMG.AXsaid it would delay initial production at its Iron Bridge Project in Pilbara to the second half of April. Fortescue shares were up 2.1%.

Gold stocks .AXGD declined 1.4% after bullion prices slid. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell 0.3%.

Banks .AXFJ gained 1.1% after global financial stocks had a respite as a deal for Silicon Valley Bank's assets improved sentiment. The "Big Four" banks rose up to 1.1%.

Shares of local contractor Downer EDI DOW.AX climbed 0.6% after the company appointed a new finance chief amid board reshuffle.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 jumped 0.5% to 11,673.2 points.

($1 = 1.5015 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
WDS
BHP
RIO
DOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.