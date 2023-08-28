Australian shares rise as investors await key US economic data

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in gold and mining stocks, as investors globally awaited key economic data from the United States for further policy direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.5% to 7,195.7 by 0120 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Monday.

A slew of U.S. data including payrolls, GDP, inflation and PMI is scheduled to be released this week, all of which could provide insight regarding the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD jumped 1.5% and led gains after bullion prices closed higher on Monday. Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX climbed 1.2% and 0.4%, respectively. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 0.4%, even as crude oil prices traded flat as rate hike worries were countered by concerns a tropical storm off the U.S. Gulf Coast could impact supply. O/R

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX rose 0.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM gained 1.2% after Shanghai copper prices closed slightly higher on Monday, supported by Beijing's latest measures to boost its stock market. MET/L

Sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP BHP.AX jumped 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

In corporate news, Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AXposted a 43% fall in annual profit, as higher supply from top producer China and softer demand in key markets contributed to weaker pricing for its products. Its shares gained 0.1% after dropping 4.5% earlier.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.14% to 11,463.5.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

