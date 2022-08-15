Australian shares rise as investors await key earnings reports, RBA minutes

By Himanshi Akhand

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, as a strong finish last week on Wall Street boosted investor sentiment ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting minutes and major corporate earnings reports later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.5% higher at 7,064.30. The benchmark had closed 0.5% lower on Friday.

"Sentiment is still weak and the market is reacting to reporting season catalysts," said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO of Deep Data Analytics.

"Corporate earnings are key with the U.S. now moving into downgrade cycle. The Aussie economy is better placed than most to ride out the slow growth cycle but it will be affected."

The corporate earnings season in Australia will pick up pace this week, with global miner BHP Group BHP.AX, gas producer Santos STO.AX and biotech firm CSL Ltd CSL.AX reporting their full-year results.

Miners .AXMM rose 0.7% to lead gains on the benchmark. Core Lithium CXO.AX jumped 9.9% after saying it had received approvals for a survey and a drilling, while Allkem AKE.AX rose 3.4% on signing a lithium deal in Argentina.

Steel producer Bluescope Steel BSL.AX jumped 3.9% after its annual profit beat estimates.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers higher to rise 1.3%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slid 0.8% on weaker oil prices. Beach Energy BPT.AX slumped 11.1% to the bottom of the benchmark index after reporting a weaker-than-expected annual profit. O/R

Financials .AXFJ closed 0.2% lower. Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, Australia's third-largest mortgage lender, said its bad debt fell to a multi-year low in the June quarter. Its shares fell 1%, while the other three of the so-called "big four" banks rose between 0.04% and 0.1%.

Somasundaram said minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's August policy meeting due on Tuesday and unemployment numbers due on Thursday will be the key local events to look for this week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.5% higher at 11,789.03.

All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets expecting a fourth straight half-point rate hike to contain soaring inflation.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.