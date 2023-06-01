Australian shares rise as gold and mining stocks advance

June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, helped by gains in gold and mining stocks, while investors awaited a central bank policy meeting next week for further direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.6% to 7,110.8 by 0041 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will keep its key interest rate unchanged at 3.85% on Tuesday despite inflation staying well above the target range, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The country's independent wage-setting body said it would raise the minimum wage by 5.75% from July, as families grapple with soaring living costs.

Globally, shares rose on Thursday as investor sentiment was boosted by the U.S. House of Representatives passing a bill to raise the federal debt ceiling. The U.S. Senate was on track to pass the bill late on Thursday.MKTS/GLOB

Gold stocks .AXGD jumped 2.6%, leading the gains on the benchmark Australian stock index and heading for the biggest weekly rise in seven weeks. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, rose 3.4%. GOL/

Miners .AXMM gained 1.9%, buoyed by a private sector survey showing factory activity in China, Australia's largest trade partner, unexpectedly swung to growth in May from decline.

Sector major Rio Tinto RIO.AX was up 1.8% after announcing plans to invest $395 million in a seawater desalination plant in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Fortescue Metals FMG.AX said it had appointed Christine Morris as its new finance chief. Its shares were last up 1.7%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 0.9%, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gaining 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,916.13.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

