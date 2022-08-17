Australian shares rise after weak wage data, CSL caps gains

By Himanshi Akhand

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Wednesday, after the country's wage data missed estimates presenting a case for the Reserve Bank of Australia to rein in the pace of rate hikes, even as poor annual results from biotech giant CSL Ltd capped the gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,127.70. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Tuesday.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed wage price index rose 0.7% in the June quarter as red-hot demand for labour drove unemployment to generational lows. The data, however, missed forecasts of a 0.8% increase, leading the market to lengthen the odds on another half-point rate hike in September. 0#RBAWATCH

Investors' focus also remained on the ongoing corporate earnings. "While the U.S. and Australia earnings seemingly have formed the view that corporate performance is mostly better than expected, the other fact is that the earnings growth is widely expected to decline further in the next quarter," said Hebe Chen, market analyst at IG Markets.

Domestic mining stocks .AXMM rose 0.4% on strong base metal prices. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX, both rose 0.8%. MET/L

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ dipped 0.8%, dragged by a 1.3% fall in heavyweight CSL Ltd CSL.AX. The Australian biotech giant posted a drop in annual profit due to declining donations of blood plasma, the key ingredient of its products, and flagged higher staffing costs as collection volumes returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.6% in their third consecutive session of losses.

Santos STO.AX fell 2.4% after a surprise announcement to move ahead with developing a $2.6 billion Alaskan oil project, and posting a record first-half profit.

Across the border, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered its seventh straight interest rate hike and signalled a more hawkish stance over coming months. The central bank raised the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 3.0%, in line with market expectation.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.05% higher at 11,852.93.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

