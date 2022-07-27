RIO

Australian shares rise after Q2 inflation data allays sharp rate hike fears

Contributor
Himanshi Akhand Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday as banking stocks rose on reduced fears about a sharp economic slowdown, after lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a less hawkish central bank policy.

By Himanshi Akhand

July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday as banking stocks rose on reduced fears about a sharp economic slowdown, after lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a less hawkish central bank policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.2% higher at 6,823.20. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Tuesday.

"Lower than expected Australian CPI print today places less pressure on the RBA to pursue aggressive monetary tightening to contain inflation," said Cameron McCormack, a portfolio manager at VanEck Australia.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that consumer price index (CPI) jumped 1.8% last quarter, just short of market estimates of 1.9%. The annual rate rose to 6.1% from 5.1%, the highest since 2001 and more than twice the pace of wage growth.

Investors also awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, where the central bank is expected raise rates. MKTS/GLOB

On the domestic bourse, financial stocks .AXFJ rose 1.1%, with the so-called "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.4% and 2.2%.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 1.3% after bullion inched up overnight. GOL/

Miners .AXMM fell 1.3% despite a rally in iron ore prices. McCormack said that investors might be concerned about an imminent global recession and China's COVID-zero stance. IRONORE/

Miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX reported a 29% drop in first-half profit after market close on Wednesday, hurt by weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, higher costs and labour shortages. Its shares ended 2% lower in the session.

Energy stocks .AXEJ also followed suit to end 0.3% lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to finish the session at 11,135.03.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More