Australian shares rise after Q2 inflation data allays sharp rate hike fears

By Himanshi Akhand

July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday as banking stocks rose on reduced fears about a sharp economic slowdown, after lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a less hawkish central bank policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.2% higher at 6,823.20. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Tuesday.

"Lower than expected Australian CPI print today places less pressure on the RBA to pursue aggressive monetary tightening to contain inflation," said Cameron McCormack, a portfolio manager at VanEck Australia.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that consumer price index (CPI) jumped 1.8% last quarter, just short of market estimates of 1.9%. The annual rate rose to 6.1% from 5.1%, the highest since 2001 and more than twice the pace of wage growth.

Investors also awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, where the central bank is expected raise rates. MKTS/GLOB

On the domestic bourse, financial stocks .AXFJ rose 1.1%, with the so-called "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.4% and 2.2%.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 1.3% after bullion inched up overnight. GOL/

Miners .AXMM fell 1.3% despite a rally in iron ore prices. McCormack said that investors might be concerned about an imminent global recession and China's COVID-zero stance. IRONORE/

Miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX reported a 29% drop in first-half profit after market close on Wednesday, hurt by weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, higher costs and labour shortages. Its shares ended 2% lower in the session.

Energy stocks .AXEJ also followed suit to end 0.3% lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to finish the session at 11,135.03.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

