Australian shares rise 1% on mining, gold boost; US Inflation data on radar

July 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1% on Tuesday, lifted by mining and gold stocks, while investors remained cautious ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading later in week for further cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory .

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1% to 7,070.70 points by 0103 GMT. The benchmark is on track to snap a four-day losing streak, with all major sub-indices in the positive territory.

Investors are anxious to see if price pressures are continuing to moderate, with the U.S. consumer prices data due on Wednesday, that could shed light on Fed's interest rate outlook going forward. .N

In Australia, interest-rate sensitive financials .AXFJ advanced 1%, with the so-called "big four" banks gaining between 0.5% and 1.4%.

Meanwhile, traders awaited further economic stimulus from China - Australia's biggest trading partner - after data showed a slowing momentum in economic recovery with consumer spending also impacted.

Domestic miners .AXMM followed suit to advance 1.5%, in their best session since June 16.

Mining trio BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX rose over 1% each.

Gold stocks .AXGD added 2.2% in their best day since July 3, with sector-majors Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX climbing 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

Bellevue Gold BGL.AX, Capricorn Metals CMM.AX and De Grey Mining DEG.AX topped the ASX 200 chart with each surging above 5%.

Energy stocks .AXIJ gained 1.1%, tracking an uptick in oil prices amid concerns around the supply of the commodity. O/R

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.3% at 11,876.1 points.

The country's central bank is due to deliver its stance on monetary policy when it meets on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will likely keep interest rates unchanged at 5.50% in its upcoming meeting and for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll found.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.