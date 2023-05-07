Australian shares rise 1% as financials, miners rally

May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, buoyed by domestic miners and financial stocks, as investors hoped for an easing in pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose as much as 1% to 7,292.4 by 0028 GMT, eyeing its best day in nearly four weeks. The index also touched a 1-week high.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ led the rally after the country's third-largest lender Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX advanced 3.2% to rise most in four months after posting a 22% jump in its first-half net profit.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX added between 2.5% and 5%, respectively.

Strong U.S. jobs data for April, which showed 253,000 new jobs in April as compared with 165,000 in March, brightened the economic outlook, while expectations rose that the Federal Reserve could ease after a long spate of rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

Miners .AXMM gained 1.5%, touching a two-week high. Mining trio BHP Ltd BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX jumped between 1.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX surged as much as 12.4% to gain the most in over two years after it said its operating license in Malaysia to import and process rare earths is now valid until Jan. 1 next year.

Energy stocks .AXEJ added 2%, with oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX climbing 3.1% and 2%, respectively.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,917.56 points.

Shares in Tower Ltd TWR.NZ dipped as much as 6.50% after the general insurer cut its full-year profit forecast on the back of increasing insurance claims and costs.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

