Australian shares reverse early gains on recession fears

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early gains on Monday, as investors fretted that aggressive interest rate hikes to bring down red-hot inflation would tip the global economy into recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.87% to 6,417.6 by 0056 GMT, after opening 0.5% higher on strong commodity prices. The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Friday, wrapping up its worst month since June.

Interest rate-sensitive technology stocks .AXIJ fell 2.2%, with software firm Novonix NVX.AX tumbling 4.8% and Megaport MP1.AX skidding 4.6%.

Financials .AXFJ dropped nearly 1%, with three of the "Big Four" banks shedding more than 1% each.

Energy .AXEJ was the only sector trading in positive territory with a 0.2% gain, as oil prices jumped on OPEC+ considering cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market. O/R

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX climbed 2.6% and 3%, respectively.

Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX was down 0.1% after calling for the resignation of Peter Mansell, the chairman of Energy Resources Of Australia ERA.AX, to address the material cost and schedule overruns of the critical Ranger uranium mine.

ASX-listed shares of Janus Henderson JHG.AX declined 3.8% after the London-based asset manager announced changes to its board, including the retirement of chairman Richard Gillingwater.

Meanwhile, baby formula maker Bubs Australia BUB.AX rose nearly 3% on seeking permanent access to the U.S. market after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) spelled out how companies that have been filling a temporary shortage can become long-term suppliers.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.95% to 10,960.5.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

