Australian shares reverse course to end lower as commodity stocks weigh

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Tuesday, pressured by financials and commodity stocks, with investors exercising caution ahead of a key U.S. data to get clues around the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.3% lower at 6,645 points.

"For the week ahead, (there's) a reality check with the impending U.S. CPI and PPI report; if the print stays as solid as expected, (it) will cement the view for another 75 bps (basis points) hike by Fed in two weeks," Hebe Chen, a market analyst with IG Markets said.

Investors' focus on inflation data follows a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report last week, with this week's data likely to show stubbornly high readings which could push the Fed to pursue its hawkish rhetoric.

Domestic financial stocks .AXFJ dropped 0.3%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX losing 1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ shed 1.6% as concerns of slowing demand due to rising COVID-19 cases in China kept oil prices in check. O/R

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM followed suit to give up 0.3%. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX slid between 0.3% and 2.3%.

Ahead of the government's first budget in two weeks, Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers said its economy will likely avoid a recession despite the world economy being in "a dangerous place right now."

IG Markets' Chen, though, said it would be "too optimistic" to expect Australia to escape a recession when two of its biggest trading partners — the U.S. and China — were suffering strong economic headwinds.

Gold stocks .AXGD slumped 0.8%, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX falling 0.2% and 0.6%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 rose 0.4% to 10,956.71, snapping from a three-day losing streak.

