Australian shares retreat from record close as miners, banks fall

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday, with mining and financial stocks leading the retreat from the previous session's record closing high, after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and dashed hopes for rate cuts as soon as March.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1% to 7,603.20 by 0040 GMT in broad-based selling, after an eight-session winning streak.

The Fed said interest rate cuts would not be appropriate until there was greater confidence that inflation was moving towards the central bank's 2% target.

In Australia, a sharp deceleration in core inflation in the fourth quarter prompted markets to bring forward bets of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Australian central bank will deliver its first policy decision of the year on Feb. 6.

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM dropped as much as 1.2% after iron ore futures fell overnight on weak China data and concerns over the property sector in the world's second-largest economy. IRONORE/

Heavyweight miners BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX lost between 0.5% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell much as 1.5% after oil prices fell on low economic activity in leading crude importer China and a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories. O/R

Financials .AXFJ dropped as much as 1.2%, with the "Big Four" banks down between 0.5% and 1.6%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell as much as 1.8%, tracking their Wall Street peers. Tech major Xero XRO.AX declined as much as 2% to hit its lowest since Jan. 18. .N

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 1.6% on weak bullion prices. O/R

In company news, Origin Energy ORG.AXannounced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer Lawrie Tremaine. Shares of the power retailer fell 2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,830.90.

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

