Australian shares retreat from 2-month high as financials weigh

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares retreated on Thursday from a two-month high clocked in the previous session, with financials and energy stocks weighing the most, even as investors were hopeful to an end to the central bank's monetary policy tightening.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.2% at 7,167.50 points, as of 2330 GMT. The benchmark closed 1.7% higher on Wednesday.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed that real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% in the September quarter, short of the 0.4% estimate and the slowest growth in a year.

Softness in GDP growth over the past two quarters is of more importance, which reflects a broader slowing in the economy to a below trend pace of growth, analysts at ANZ wrote on Wednesday.

ANZ analysts view the economic growth data "as adding to the case that the cash rate will remain at 4.35% for some time."

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ were leading the losses in the benchmark with a 0.6% drop, with ANZ Group ANZ.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX down 0.5% each.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 1.6%, hitting their lowest level since Sept. 26, 2022, as oil prices dropped on increased worries over global fuel demand. O/R

Shares of Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD slipped 0.6%, with Northern Star Resources NST.AX down 0.8%, while Evolution Mining EVN.AX fell 0.14%.

Bucking the trend, the metals and mining index .AXMM rose 0.6%, tracking higher global iron ore prices on positive economic data and strong demand. IRONORE/

Mining behemoths Fortescue FMG.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX dropped 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

In company news, BHP Group appointed Vandita Pant as its new chief financial officer. Shares of the miner were flat.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was listless at 11,453.71 points.

Shares of Fonterra Co-operative FCG.NZ jumped nearly 1% as the dairy company increased its fiscal 2024 earnings and farmgate milk price forecasts on Thursday.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.