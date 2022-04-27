BHP

Australian shares rebound on commodity push

Himanshi Akhand Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to snap a three-day losing streak on Thursday, supported by mining and energy stocks as commodity prices edged up after concerns over global economic slowdown and China's COVID-19 outbreaks appeared to ease.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 1% at 7,335.10, as of 0048 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Thursday.

Authorities in China, Australia's largest trading partner, raced to stamp out a nascent outbreak and avert the debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month. Investor sentiment was also lifted by data showing profits at China's industrial firms grew at a faster pace in March from a year earlier.

Australian miners .AXMM rose 2.4% and led the gains in the benchmark as iron ore and base metal prices rebounded. The sub-index was on track for its best day since March 22. IRONORE/MET/L

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX were up 2.9% and 1.7%, respectively.

Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rose 2.6% after the miner raised its full-year forecast of iron ore shipments, while increasing capital estimate for its key Iron Bridge Magnetite project in Western Australia.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 1.5%, tracking higher oil prices on concerns over tight worldwide supply. O/R

Financials .AXFJ and healthcare stocks .AXHJ edged up 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Domestic gold stocks .AXGD were the only losers in the benchmark as bullion prices fell to a two-month low. GOL/

Sector major Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slipped 1% even as it posted a 10% sequential rise in its third-quarter gold output.

In other news, AMP Ltd AMP.AX announced the sale of AMP Capital's international infrastructure equity business for up to A$699 million ($497.83 million), leaving it solely with banking, wealth and financial advice divisions. Shares of the embattled wealth manager were up 9%.

Australia's No.2 supermarket chain Coles Group COL.AX fell 0.4% despite posting an uptick in third-quarter sales.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,764.26.

