Australian shares rebound as financials gain, James Hardie sinks

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded on Friday from a tech-led selloff in the previous session, as banking gains led the climb, while fibre cement maker James Hardie's shares dropped after it ousted CEO Jack Truong for breaching code of conduct.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 1.5% at 7,468.3 by 0017 GMT. The benchmark had settled 2.7% lower on Thursday, its worst session in sixteen months.

James Hardie JHX.AX on Friday fired Truong and said his work-related interactions over the last several months with a group of 30-50 employees "extensively and materially breached" the company's code of conduct.

Shares of the world's largest fibre cement maker dropped as much as 10.8%, and were set for their worst session since March 2020.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ jumped as much as 2.2% to notch their biggest intraday jump since October last year, propelled by the "Big Four" banks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX added between 1.6% and 2.2%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ, which fell 6.4% on Thursday in its worst session since March 2020, rose 1.3%.

Buy now, pay later bellwether Afterpay APT.AX rose as much as 2.9% in its biggest intraday jump since Dec. 22, 2021, while Tyro Payments TYR.AX jumped 1.9%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ added as much as 2.2%, as oil prices gained overnight on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. O/R

Major oil and gas explorers Santos Ltd STO.AX and Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX gained 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries fell 12.4%, while Woolworths Group and Wesfarmers rose 0.4% and 1.6%, respectively.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries API.AX said Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX would buy it for A$763.6 million ($546.9 million) after Woolworths WOW.AX pulled out of a race to acquire the country's top drugstore chain.

Strong iron ore prices lifted miners .AXMM by 1.2%, while healthcare stocks .AXHJ rose 1.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat at 12,988.51 points.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.