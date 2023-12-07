Australian shares rangebound as financials weigh; US data in focus

By Aaditya GovindRao

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, as gains by miners largely offset losses in financial stocks, while investors exercised caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs data later in the day for further cues on the Federal Reserve's next moves.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended nearly 0.1% lower at 7,173.30 points, after hitting a two-month high on Wednesday.

Softening data from the world's largest economy and recent comments from Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have heightened expectations that the U.S. rates have peaked and that rate cuts will roll in as early as March.

Back in Australia, economic data has been undershooting expectations over the past week, with retail sales, CPI (Consumer Price Index) and GDP all pointing towards an economy that is cooling, according to Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

"The cautious mood is giving traders reason to take some profits off the table given the strong run higher in equity markets throughout the last month and a half."

Financial stocks .AXFJ weighed the most on the benchmark, falling 0.4% after clocking a more than two-month high in the previous session.

Sector majors ANZ Group ANZ.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX both lost about 0.4%.

Heavyweight miners, on the other hand, gained about 0.7%, buoyed by a rise in iron ore prices on positive updates from major producers and ongoing robust demand.IRONORE/

Shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained about 1% while Fortescue FMG.AX rose around 1.6%

World's largest miner BHP Group BHP.AX jumped 0.4% after appointing Vandita Pant as its chief financial officer.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained nearly 0.3% to finish the session at 11496.61 points.

Among individual companies, Fonterra Co-Operative FCG.NZ rose as much as 3.2% on improved earnings and milk price forecasts.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

