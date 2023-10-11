Australian shares rally for sixth day as investors assess Fed minutes

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday led by the gains in financials and gold stocks, tracking a Wall Street overnight rally, as minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting raised hopes of interest rates remaining steady.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7110.4 by 2353 GMT, on track for a sixth straight session of gains. The benchmark closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday.

Wall Street's major indexes closed higher overnight, after the minutes of the last Fed meeting showed that officials pointed towards the uncertainties around the global economy as supporting "the case for proceeding carefully in determining the extent of additional policy firming may be appropriate". .N

In Sydney, financials .AXFJ led gains on the benchmark, rising 1%, with the country's 'Big Four' banks trading in the green. Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX gained 0.6%.

Gold miners .AXGD appreciated 1.6%, tracking gains in underlying bullion prices.

Sector majors Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX added 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, Australia's largest gold producer, gained 2% after its suitor, Newmont Corp's shareholders voted to approve the proposed A$26.2 billion ($16.81 billion) buyout.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slipped 0.3%, snapping a three-day rally, as oil prices fell after top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia pledged to help stabilise the market.

Oil and gas giants Woodside WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX lost 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively.

Ironore futures rose on Wednesday, providing a boost to local mining stocks .AXMM, with the sub-index up 0.4%.

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX gained between 0.1% and 1.2%.

Liontown Resources LTR.AX lost 1.7% after the lithium miner extended the exclusive due diligence period on its A$6.6 billion proposed buyout by U.S. lithium giant Albemarle Corp.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 11271.9.

($1 = 1.5584 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.