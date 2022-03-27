Australian shares rally for fifth day as iron ore strength boosts miners

March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, led by miners on strong iron ore prices, as investors assessed interest rate hikes and the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though subdued technology stocks limited gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.4% to 7,431.80 by 2356 GMT, extending its gains to a fifth straight session and hitting its highest level since Jan. 18. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Friday.

The Australian metals and mining index .AXMM climbed 1.4% to hit a more than seven-month high, as iron ore futures extended gains for the second straight session and posted their fourth weekly gain on Friday. IRONORE/

Heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX rose between 1.3% and 1.9%.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.5%, with the country's four largest banks advancing between 0.5% and 0.8%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were marginally up 0.2%, despite oil prices falling on prospects of a drop in fuel demand in China. O/R

Major oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX added 0.4%, while Santos STO.AX was down 0.1%.

Bucking the overall positive trend, the technology index .AXIJ retreated 1.7% in its third consecutive session of losses. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX, WiseTech Global WTC.AX and Xero XRO.AX declined between 2.3% and 3.4%.

Shares of Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX fell as much as 1.9% after the casino operator's Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier tendered his resignation.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 12,038.66.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

