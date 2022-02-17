RIO

Australian shares pushed higher by gold stocks and Woodside Petroleum

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as firm bullion prices boosted gold stocks and Woodside Petroleum led energy names higher after reporting strong annual results.

By Upasana Singh

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as firm bullion prices boosted gold stocks and Woodside Petroleum led energy names higher after reporting strong annual results.

The resources-heavy S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.2% to 7,296.20 after Wednesday's 1.1% jump.

Gold stocks .AXGD jumped 2.1% as bullion prices held ground near an eight-month high touched earlier this week. Heavyweights Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX climbed 4.4% and 1.5%, respectively. GOL/

Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX surged 4.1% as the oil and gas explorer said its annual profit more than tripled. This, along with an overnight rally in crude oil prices, helped the energy index .AXEJ close 0.9% higher. O/R

Miners .AXMM climbed 0.6% after a three-day slide, even as iron ore prices remained pressured due to Beijing's sustained efforts to stem any market irregularities. IRONORE/

South32 S32.AX advanced 1.1% on robust first-half earnings, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX rose 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

"We might be seeing some people starting to look at them (miners) for yields going forward," said Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.3%, with the so-called "Big Four" banks rising between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Bucking the trend, technology stocks .AXIJ slipped 2.9%, following an overnight drop in the Nasdaq .IXIC. .N

Wesfarmers WES.AX plunged 7.5% in its worst session since March 2020, as COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain disruptions hit the retail conglomerate's first-half profit.

Meanwhile, data showed Australia's unemployment rate stayed at 4.2% in January as a surge in coronavirus cases took more of a toll on hours worked than on jobs.

Smoling said the report backed the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to hold off on raising rates for the moment.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.1% to 12,256.82.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO BHP WES

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters