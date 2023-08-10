Australian shares pushed higher by energy stocks; eyes on U.S. inflation print

By Aishwarya Nair

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Energy stocks lifted Australian shares to close marginally higher on Thursday, ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7357.4 points. The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Wednesday.

Globally, investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for July, which is expected to show a slight acceleration from last year. Markets will look for clues on the rate hike trajectory of the US Fed.

"Investors are more cautious than positive about the upcoming U.S. CPI data as consensus calls for elevated inflation," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

"The positive movement in the ASX was mainly supported by the energy sector, following Wall Street and surging oil and gas prices as Australian markets are more energy and mining weighted," Teng added.

Locally, the Melbourne Institute expects the inflation rate to fall 4.9% in August from 5.2% in July. The Reserve Bank of Australia, which kept rates unchanged for a second straight month in August, had flagged that rate rises over the past 16 months were working to cool demand.

It is poised to release its third-quarter inflation data in October.

Deflation in China, a major trading partner for Australia, has also weighed on the investor sentiment as the world's second-biggest economy failed to revive demand.

On the local bourse, energy stocks jumped 2.3% helped by the overnight oil rally but the prices slipped in the Asia trade. Shares of coal miner New Hope Corp NHC.AX ended nearly 6% higher. O/R.

Mining shares edged higher, closing up 0.3%. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX rose 0.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

The local technology sub-index .AXIJ was the biggest drag on the main bourse, slipping about 2%, as its constituents tracked Wall Street lower. Australia's four biggest banks shed between 0.12% and 0.36%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to end the day at 11,811.77 points.

