Australian shares post worst week since March 2020 on recession fears

June 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted their biggest weekly drop since March 2020 on Friday, as investors fretted that aggressive monetary policy tightening would drag the global economy into recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO sank 1.8%, extending its fall to a sixth session and shedding 6.6% this week.

Central banks worldwide, except Japan, have raised interest rates to battle high inflationary pressures, which have fuelled concerns of an economic downturn. MKTS/GLOB

"All these aggressive rate hikes are raising questions on how long it will take central banks to rein in inflation," said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst from CommSec.

"However, the composition of our own market is pretty different, so improvements in energy and commodities prices might actually help some sectors."

In Australia, miners .AXMM led the losses for the day, declining about 2.8% amid weak iron ore prices in China. Index majors Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX dropped 4.8% and 4%, respectively. IRONORE/

Financials .AXFJ slipped nearly 2.2% to their lowest close in more than a year and posted their third straight weekly loss. The 'Big Four' banks fell between 1.8% and 3.6% on Friday.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell nearly 2.4% to wrap up their worst week in more than a year. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX were among the top losers for the day, with a drop of about 6.6%.

Meanwhile, gold stocks .AXGD gained about 4% on Friday despite weak bullion prices. Heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 3.5% and 5.2%, respectively. GOL/

Among individual stocks, GUD Holdings GUD.AX plummeted more than 19% and was the top loser on the bourse, after the automotive parts maker cut its annual forecast.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 10,589.2, posting a weekly drop of about 5%.

