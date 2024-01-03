Australian shares post worst day in 2-1/2 months as miners, banks drag

By Sherin Sunny

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday in their worst session since mid-October, led by heavyweight mining and banking stocks, as Asian markets extended a global sell-off on fading optimism about early and aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended down 1.4% at 7,523.20, marking its worst day since Oct. 19 and lowest close since Dec. 22. On Tuesday, the benchmark nearly touched its all-time high of 7,632.80 before closing 0.5% higher.

Miners .AXMM and banks .AXFJ were the top drags on the benchmark, shedding more than $13 billion in total market value. Mining giants like BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and banks like Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX all declined more than 1%.

Risk sentiment was soured by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, reflecting tempered expectations for rate cuts this year, even as investors keenly awaited U.S. economic data including jobs numbers and Federal Reserve minutes this week. .N

Luca Santos, a currency analyst at ACY Securities, forecasts three consecutive quarter-point rate cuts in March, May, and June, followed by one cut per quarter until the Fed funds rate reaches 3.25% to 3.5% in the third quarter of 2025.

"The swift decline in inflation is expected to prompt the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) to implement early and rapid rate cuts to realign the policy rate, given that most participants are likely to perceive the current level as offside," Santos said.

In Sydney, financials .AXFJ fell 1%, with all the "Big Four" banks losing about 1%.

Miners .AXMM lost 1.8%, even as iron ore futures rose on hopes of fiscal stimulus in China, while gold stocks .AXGD slumped 2.7% despite an uptick in bullion prices. IRONORE/GOL/

Fortescue FMG.AX slipped from its record high scaled on Tuesday, shedding nearly 2% after confirming the derailment of multiple ore cars in Western Australia.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.3% lower at 11,730.130, breaking a five-day winning streak.

