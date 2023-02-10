Australian shares post first weekly drop in six on rate-hike jitters

By Echha Jain

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday to post their first weekly drop in six, after the central bank raised its core inflation outlook and indicated more tightening ahead.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.8% lower at 7,433.70. The benchmark posted a weekly fall of 1.6%, its biggest in more than four months.

In a hawkish-sounding quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) revised up its forecasts for core inflation and wages growth and warned of further increases in interest rates.

"The RBA might remain hawkish for a longer duration than previously expected, and probably even the terminal rate may tick higher than anticipated," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group.

"If inflation persists and central bank officials continue with their hawkish commentary, it would be naturally feared that economic growth may be hit over the near- to medium-term."

Investor sentiment was also hit by hawkish comments from several U.S. Federal Reserve speakers on Thursday. Markets are now awaiting U.S. inflation data, due next week, for clues on further rate hikes.

Most sectors on the Australian bourse ended in negative territory, with miners .AXMM plunging 1.2% to be the biggest laggards.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX dipped between 0.3% and 2.3%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 1.7% as oil prices fell. Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX shed 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively. O/R

Top Australian power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX, which posted its second-biggest half-yearly net loss and cut annual profit outlook on Thursday, extended losses to hit its lowest level since Nov. 1, 2022. The stock closed 2.4% lower.

Gold stocks .AXGD tracked bullion prices lower and closed down 3.1%. Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 1.9% and 3.1%, respectively. GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 jumped 0.5% to 12,178.76. It, however, posted its first weekly fall in six.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

