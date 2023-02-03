Australian shares post fifth weekly gain; cenbank meet, earnings in focus

By John Biju

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Friday to mark their fifth straight weekly gain, with investors shifting focus to next week's events, which include the central bank’s decision and a slew of corporate earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.6% higher at 7,558.1 points. For the week, the benchmark added 0.9%.

The gains come after an upbeat start for Australian equities in 2023. The index logged its best January on record with a 6.2% gain and is inching towards an all-time high of 7,632.80 points hit on Aug. 13, 2021.

Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy meeting on Tuesday is in focus, where it is expected to deliver a quarter-point interest rate hike, as it grapples with an unexpected revival in inflation.

Corporate earnings will also kick off next week, with quarterly results from Macquarie Group MQG.AX and ANZ Group ANZ.AX set to offer clues into the health of the economy.

Financial stocks .AXFJ closed higher for the fifth week in row, up 0.6% during the week. The so called "big four" lenders rose between 1.3% and 2.3% on Friday.

"There's a lot of optimism in the air on banks reporting some of its strongest earnings for a while," Jessica Amir, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets said. "The market is starting to preempt that."

The export-reliant healthcare sub-index .AXHJ led gains with a 2.5% jump on Friday on a strong U.S. dollar, with heavyweight CSL Ltd CSL.AX closing 3% higher.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked its Wall Street peers higher, up 0.6%, with shares of Computershare Ltd CPU.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX gaining 3.8% and 0.6% respectively.

Energy stocks climbed 0.5%, with Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX rising 0.9% and 0.7% respectively.

Miners .AXMM eased 1.6%. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX dropped nearly 2% each and led the index to snap a four-week rally.

Gold stocks .AXGD slumped 3.6% as a stronger dollar impacted bullion prices. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX were down 2.9% and 4%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.4% higher at 12,197.15, up for a the fifth straight week.

