Australian shares post biggest weekly drop in 2 years amid broad sell-off

June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended the week in red to mark their biggest weekly fall in two years amid a global equities sell-off on weak commodity prices, with investors refraining from placing big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1.25% lower at 6,932.0 on Friday. For the week, the benchmark lost 4.2% and snapped its third weekly gain.

Global market sentiment was also downbeat as investors anxiously await U.S data, which is expected to show consumer prices to remain elevated. MKTS/GLOB

Gold stocks .AXGD lost nearly 2% and led the losses in the benchmark index on weak bullion prices, with the country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX down 1.4%.

"We are seeing the profits that we have been making in the commodities getting taken off today and there is a general sense of concern and more uncertainty in the market ... with the main focus on is inflation and response by central banks," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Renewed COVID-19 measures in Beijing further dented market sentiment, with local miners .AXMM dropping 1.08% to their worst week since May 13 on tepid iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Mining heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX skidded more than 3% each.

Financials .AXFJ lost 1.6%, marking their worst week since March 2020, with the "Big Four" banks sliding between 0.7% and 1.5%.

Markets could expect more pain if the U.S. inflation numbers come in high, Smoling added.

Shares of Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX, Australia's largest casino operator, rose 0.6% after regulators in the state of Western Australia cleared its $6.3 billion buyout by U.S. private-equity giant Blackstone Inc BX.N.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.7% lower at 11,136.28, and saw its worst weekly loss since May 13.

