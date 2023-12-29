News & Insights

Australian shares post best monthly gain in 3 years, close 2023 8% higher

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

December 29, 2023 — 12:49 am EST

Written by Aaditya GovindRao for Reuters ->

By Aaditya GovindRao

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower in thin trading on Friday but posted a yearly gain, helped by a rally in December, as optimism about interest rate cuts early next year boosted market sentiment in recent weeks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.3% on Friday to end the year at 7,590.80 points. The benchmark rose 7.1% in December, its best monthly gain since November 2020, and logged a yearly gain of 7.8%.

Australian shares have been rallying as prospects of rate cuts by key central banks have boosted investors' risk appetite.

"There is little new news to change the narrative of easing financial conditions and expectations that equities can push higher... The softness today does little to shift this view," said Kerry Craig,global marketstrategist at J.P. Morgan.

Monetary policy regulation by global central banks has been the key theme influencing investor sentiment during the year.

Central banks were firmly in the driving seat in 2023 as markets first repriced a higher-for-longer rate environment and then one in which expectations of policy easing accelerated, added Kerry.

In Sydney, heavyweight miners snapped a three-day rally on Friday, declining 0.7% as iron ore futures slid on Thursday after estimates showed a continued contraction in manufacturing activity in China. IRONORE/

The sub-index, however, posted its biggest monthly gain in 11 months, climbing 8.7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD lost 2% on Friday after bullion prices remained range-bound, but posted a yearly gain of 24.5%, the index's biggest in four years. GOL/

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ dropped 0.2% on Friday with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX losing 0.4% after touching an all-time high on Thursday.

However, the sub-index posted its best monthly gain since October 2022, while adding 5.7% for the year.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.9% on Friday after oil prices were set for their first annual fall in two years, with the sub-index logging a yearly loss of 3.8%. O/R

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended flat at 11,770.49 points. The benchmark added 2.6% for the year.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Aaditya.govindrao@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.