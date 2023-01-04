Australian shares post best day in nearly 8 weeks as banks, miners jump

By Rishav Chatterjee

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Wednesday rebounded from a two-month low hit in the previous session, led by gains in banking and mining stocks, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended up 1.6% at 7,059.2 points in its best session since Nov. 11.

Investors will get a better picture of the U.S. labour market this week, with a slew of data scheduled to be released, culminating in the employment report on Friday. MKTS/GLOB

Focus will also be on minutes from the Fed's December meeting in which it cautioned that rates may need to remain higher for longer, due to be released later in the day, for cues on the central bank's rate hike path.

The fall in the U.S. dollar on Wednesday has helped strengthen the Australian currency, which could re-ignite traders' risk appetite, especially in the technology sector, said Hebe Chen, market analyst at IG Markets.

Aussie tech stocks posted their best day in a month with sector major Novonix NVX.AX up as much as 8.2% and BrainChip BRN.AX rising as much as 5%.

Financials .AXFJ led the gains, with the "Big Four" banks advancing. ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX clocked its best session since October 2022, while Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly three months.

Mining stocks .AXMM rose 2% despite weaker commodity prices. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gained between 1.4% and 2.4%.

Gold explorers .AXGD jumped 2.4%, as bullion prices hit their highest levels in more than six months. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX closed the session 0.9% higher.

Energy stocks .AXEJ bucked the trend to drop 1.3%, after oil prices fell overnight on weak China demand data, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger U.S. dollar.

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX lost 2% and 1.1%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended up 1% at 11,587 points.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

