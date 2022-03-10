Australian shares post best day in a month on Russia-Ukraine hopes

By Upasana Singh

March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday as banks and technology stocks rallied amid hopes of some headway in Russia-Ukraine diplomatic talks, although the gains were capped by mining and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO ended 1.1% higher at 7,130.80, its best session since Feb. 9. The benchmark rose 1% on Wednesday.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Turkey ahead of planned talks on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking, said market sentiment was supported by "the prospects of a peaceful ending (to the Russia-Ukraine conflict) and the fact that oil is starting to come down, not continuing to rise."

Financials .AXFJ led gains on the local bourse, climbing 2.8% to notch their best session in over a year. The country's four largest lenders gained between 2.4% and 3.5%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ jumped 3.3%, tracking an overnight surge in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC that rebounded from several days of falls. .N

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc. SQ2.AX added 7.1%, while Computershare CPU.AX rose 3.7%.

Bucking the trend, the mining index .AXMM dropped 2.2% on weak iron ore prices, with Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX slipping between 1.5% and 7.7%. IRONORE/

Rio Tinto marked its worst day since May 2016 as the global miner traded ex-dividend. The company also said it was in the process of ending all commercial relations with Russian businesses.

Energy stocks .AXEJ declined 2.5% as global oil prices fell most in nearly two years overnight after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions. O/R

Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX slumped 4.7% and 2.4%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.2% to 11,926.26, marking its best session since March 1.

Construction firm Fletcher Building FBU.NZ and Air New Zealand AIR.NZ gained 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.