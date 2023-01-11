Australian shares poised to rise at open, NZ flat

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 11, 2023 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, in line with strength in global markets on optimism that upcoming U.S. December inflation data would point to a more resilient economy and a slower pace of interest rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 0.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.9% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was relatively unchanged at 11,636.14 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.