Australian shares poised to rise at open, NZ flat

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, in line with strength in global markets on optimism that upcoming U.S. December inflation data would point to a more resilient economy and a slower pace of interest rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 0.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.9% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was relatively unchanged at 11,636.14 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.