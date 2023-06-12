News & Insights

Australian shares poised to open up; NZ up

June 12, 2023 — 06:29 pm EDT

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, taking cues from an upbeat session on Wall Street while investors await inflation data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 1.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was closed on Monday for a public holiday, but ended 0.3% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,624.96 points during early trade.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
