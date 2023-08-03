Australian shares poised to open marginally lower, NZ falls

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Friday, likely weighed by mining and gold stocks on weak prices, while investors remain on edge after ratings agency Fitch cut the U.S. government's credit rating on Tuesday.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 73.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% at 11,914.22 points in early trade. (Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.