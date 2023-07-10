Australian shares poised to open marginally higher; NZ flat

July 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Tuesday, likely boosted by gold and mining stocks on the back of strong underlying prices, while investors exercised caution ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading later in the week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 2.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.