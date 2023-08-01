Australian shares poised to open lower, NZ falls

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to track global markets lower at open on Wednesday, potentially weighed by commodity stocks on weak prices, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged for a second straight month.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 90.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 11,942.05 points in early trade.

