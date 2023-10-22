News & Insights

Australian shares poised to open lower

October 22, 2023 — 05:33 pm EDT

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Monday, likely dragged down by mining stocks on lower prices, while investors cautiously monitored developments in the Middle East conflict, ahead of local inflation data on Wednesday.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 54.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2% on Friday.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday.

