Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ up

March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are to set to open higher on Monday following Wall Street's strong close last week, while investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's monitory policy decision on Tuesday.

The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 14.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.3% last week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.