Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ up

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 05, 2023 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are to set to open higher on Monday following Wall Street's strong close last week, while investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's monitory policy decision on Tuesday.

The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 14.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.3% last week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.