Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Friday, likely boosted by commodity stocks benefiting from strong prices, as investor sentiment was lifted on bets the U.S. Federal Reserve might be done hiking interest rates.

The local share price index futures rose 1.2%, a 92.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% at 11,061.44 points in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.