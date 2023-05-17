Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ gains

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, as optimism over ongoing U.S. debt ceiling talks lifted investor sentiments while commodity stocks are expected to lead gains on higher prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 60.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

