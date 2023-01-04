US Markets

Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ gains

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 04, 2023 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed agreement over slowing the pace of hiking interest rates, while local commodity stocks were likely to cap gains on softer prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.6% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,629.56 points in early trade. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.