Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ gains

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed agreement over slowing the pace of hiking interest rates, while local commodity stocks were likely to cap gains on softer prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.6% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,629.56 points in early trade.

