Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ down

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Wednesday with gains in commodity stocks, a day after the country's central bank showed concern that inflation was not slowing as hoped, suggesting a chance the 4.1% cash rate could be lifted next month.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 43.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

