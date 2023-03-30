Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ down

March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to extend gains on Friday, likely boosted by a jump in resources stocks on the back of firmer commodity prices, with a strong showing on Wall Street also likely to prop up local stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 55.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose by over 1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,907.6 points in early trade.

