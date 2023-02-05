Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ closed

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday as investors await the central bank's monetary policy decision this week for clues on an end to the tightening cycle, with a slew of corporate earnings also on the radar.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 45.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Friday.

