Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ closed

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 05, 2023 — 04:17 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday as investors await the central bank's monetary policy decision this week for clues on an end to the tightening cycle, with a slew of corporate earnings also on the radar.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 45.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Friday.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.