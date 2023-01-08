Australian shares poised to open higher, New Zealand up

January 08, 2023 — 04:40 pm EST

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday in line with strength in global markets after last week's U.S. jobs report showed a slowdown in wage growth, easing investor worries about the outlook for inflation and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

The local share price index futures rose about 1%, a 10.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.1% to 11,632.29 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

