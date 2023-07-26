Australian shares poised to open flat, NZ falls

July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Thursday following lower-than-expected local inflation data for the second quarter, while a quarter of a percentage point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented sentiment.

Local share price index futures were largely unchanged at a 44.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

