Australian shares poised to open flat, NZ falls

May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Tuesday as concerns raised by U.S. manufacturing data about the slowing economy are expected to pare gains made by domestic commodity stocks from strong underlying prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.01%, a 26.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.