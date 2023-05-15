News & Insights

Australian shares poised to open flat, NZ falls

May 15, 2023 — 06:42 pm EDT

May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Tuesday as concerns raised by U.S. manufacturing data about the slowing economy are expected to pare gains made by domestic commodity stocks from strong underlying prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.01%, a 26.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% in early trade.

